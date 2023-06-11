Man shot dead in Lahore Mayo Hospital’s emergency ward

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a man has been shot dead in the emergency ward of Mayo Hospital Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the suspect is arrested and confiscated the weapon used in the crime.

The police further stated that the deceased identified as Buuta was a resident of Sheikhupura whereas the suspect was identified as Ijaz aka Jajju.

Earlier, a salesman lost his life and two others got injured after a group of men opened fire at a store in a shopping mall in Gujranwala on Monday.

The incident took place in a shopping mall in Gujranwala after a verbal fight between a customer and a salesman. Later, the accused along with his friends attacked the shopping mall’s store, leaving a salesman dead and two others wounded.

Police said that the group of men also shattered the glasses of the shopping mall and fled from the scene. Police said an investigation was started to ascertain the facts.

In a separate incident, police constable sustained injuries after the accused opened at the raiding party in Faisalabad.

The firing incident had taken place in Chak-139 in Punjab’s Faisalabad city. Police said that the accused involved in opening fire at the police party were arrested. The arrested men were identified as Rizwan and his brother Ghulam Fareed.

The injured constable Sabir Hussain was shifted to Allied Hospital for medical assistance. Police said that a scuffle broke out between an accused in an attempted murder case and the complainant when the police party raided the residence.