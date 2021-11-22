Man shot dead minor son over domestic dispute in Punjab

OKARA: A man shot dead his 18-month-old son over a domestic dispute in Punjab’s Okara on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per police, the man named Maqsood and his wife were having a domestic dispute for long. The woman left went to her parents’ house. Maqsood went to his inlaws to bring back his wife but she denied and during a heated argument, he shot at his minor son.

The minor was rushed to the hospital, but sadly he succumbed to his bullet wounds at the medical facility. The father has fled, while police have launched the search for his arrest.

The maternal grandmother of the deceased child said that Maqsood badly bashed his wife and later killed his own son.

In a ghastly incident reported from Bawa Chack of Punjab’s metropolitan city Faislabad, a man allegedly shot his wife dead following a family scuffle.

According to the details on the criminal scene, the police noted that the suspect name Sajid shot fatally at her wife following a family dispute and then fled the scene before police reached the house.

A case has been registered by the police and search teams have been assigned the task to investigate and chase the suspect.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!