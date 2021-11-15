Man smashes record for standing atop hot-air balloon at 13,175 feet

28-year-old, Remi Ouvrard posted a view of himself standing on the hot hair balloon while he was at 11,932 feet above the ground. The altitude represents the phone number of France’s annual charity campaign Telethon, 36-37. He aimed to raise money for rare neuromuscular diseases.

Petite dédicace à toute l’équipe de @BRUNOFUNRADIO ! Barre des 3637 m franchie, debout sur le Ballon du Téléthon 😁 Bah Karina, t’étais où ?! 🤪 #worldrecord #montgolfière @Telethon_France pic.twitter.com/ZjKxWV5mv9 — Rémi Ouvrard (@ouvrard_remi) November 10, 2021

The ride on the hot air balloon broke Ouvrard’s previous world record of 3,992 feet. There was “good wind direction, good speed, good light,” Ouvrard told local reporters.

“Perfect conditions to make this flight this morning,” he said. The ride lasted for about 90 minutes and was operated by Ouvrard’s father.

Ouvrard live-streamed his adventurous ride on Facebook using a selfie stick during the early part of the flight.