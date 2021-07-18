Man steals alligator from golf course, beat it to ‘teach a lesson’

A man in Florida stole an alligator from a mini-golf course and tried to heave the reptile onto the roof of a building to “teach it a lesson,” police said.

William “Bubba” Hodge, 32, was arrested on Thursday in Daytona Beach Shores, a city in Florida state of US, where cops spotted him attempting to launch the gator onto the roof of a business by its tail, police said.

According to police officers, William Hodge also attempted to throw the reptile onto the roof of a building on South Atlantic Ave. The 32-year-old surrendered when the cops managed to reach him.

William “Bubba” Hodge was charged with five offenses, including the felonies of animal cruelty, possession/injury of an alligator, and burglary, police said.

The 32-year-old’s antics didn’t end here. When he was in custody at the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety, he tried flooding a holding cell by stuffing paper into a toilet and a drain.