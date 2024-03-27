Man strangles sister to death in front of family members

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a gruesome incident, a man strangled his 22-year-old sister to death in the presence of a father and other family members in Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported.

Another brother was filming the murder while the other family members witnessed the horrific incident as if nothing wrong was happening.

In the heart-wrenching video obtained by ARY News, the man can be seen strangling the sister’s throat with other family members including the victim’s sister-in-law witnessing the murder soothingly. After the murder, the father of both the accused and the victim also offered water to the suspect.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two of the main accused persons and a case has been registered.

According to the police spokesman, 22-year-old Maria was strangled to death by her brother and father. Maria was killed at midnight on March 17 and 18. After killing the woman, the family members laid her to rest quietly.

The reasons behind the horrific killing are still unknown.