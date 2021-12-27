Man gets struck by lightning, video goes viral

A scary video of a man in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta getting struck by lightning has gone viral across social media platforms.

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. 当選確率 #Bitcoin #NFTs $BTC $ETH #ALERT pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9 — Lexus RZ (@Heritzal) December 26, 2021

The 39-second scary video, shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter, sees the man walking down the street with an umbrella in his hand.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning strikes him and he is then seen on his all fours. The people in the vicinity come to aid and take him to safety.

The video has thousands of views and hundreds of likes on the social media platform. Its users took to the comment section to come with explainers as to how the man may have survived.

He was saved by the umbrella which functioned as a Faraday cage. — (#) (@Jb28646333) December 26, 2021

Had nothing to do with phone or radio but the metal pole he is holding up. — Drawing Dead (@DrawingDead5) December 27, 2021

Be careful during rainy days — Ashish Sharma (@AshishS34873538) December 27, 2021

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place.

Previously, a man in the Texas state of the United States got struck lightning strike while he was walking his dogs but thankfully he survived to tell the tale. The scary incident got filmed on a surveillance camera that sees a bolt of lightning striking the ground near his feet.

He fell to the ground almost instantly while his three dogs ran off.

