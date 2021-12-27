Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Web Desk

Man gets struck by lightning, video goes viral

A scary video of a man in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta getting struck by lightning has gone viral across social media platforms.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The 39-second scary video, shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter, sees the man walking down the street with an umbrella in his hand.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning strikes him and he is then seen on his all fours. The people in the vicinity come to aid and take him to safety.

The video has thousands of views and hundreds of likes on the social media platform. Its users took to the comment section to come with explainers as to how the man may have survived.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place.

Previously, a man in the Texas state of the United States got struck lightning strike while he was walking his dogs but thankfully he survived to tell the tale. The scary incident got filmed on a surveillance camera that sees a bolt of lightning striking the ground near his feet.

He fell to the ground almost instantly while his three dogs ran off.

