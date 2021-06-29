WATCH: Man gets stuck on huge tree while rescuing cat

OKLAHOMA: In a shocking incident, a man got stuck on a huge tree while trying to rescue his pet cat in Oklahoma, US.

According to the details, a man who climbed a tree to rescue his feline ended up being rescued by the fire department after he got stuck in Tulsa area of Oklahoma.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa fire department noted, “Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.”

Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon responded to the scene, read the post. After assessing the situation, they requested Capt. Jack Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew to use their aerial device.

“Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial so Firefighter James Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue,” read the post.