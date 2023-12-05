Man sues restaurant after serving chicken biryani without chicken

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Bengaluru city, where a man took his case to the consumer court against a restaurant for serving chicken biryani, without chicken in it.

According to the Indian media reports, a man, Krishnappa, went to a restaurant along with his wife back in April 2023, ordered a chicken biryani, and took the parcel home. When the couple opened the parcel, the biryani rice was provided without any meat in it.

The customer, Krishnappa, immediately called the restaurant and complained about not having meat in his chicken biryani, the restaurant owner promised to replace the order in a few minutes but the new parcel was not delivered even after two hours.

The customer decided to serve a notice to the restaurant and sent legal documents but the owner did not respond to Krishnappa, after which he filed a case in consumer court and asked for Rs 60,000 compensation.

Krishnappa did not hire any lawyer and argued the case on his own.

He produced photographs of biryani and said that he and his wife went through ‘mental agony’ as they were unable to cook food that day.

Considering his argument, the judges reportedly said that the restaurant knowingly or unknowingly had committed a mistake and did not give proper services to the customer.

The city consumer court asked the restaurant to pay Rs 2000 as compensation for the ‘mental agony’ it created for the customer, along with a refund of a meal.