Man survives despite being bitten six times by snakes in six weeks

A man ditched death multiple times as he was bitten by snakes six times in a span of around six weeks.

The 24-year-old man, hailing from Soura village in India’s Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to hospital and discharged after getting treatment for the snakebite, leaving doctor stunned by the repeated incidents, an Indian media outlet reported.

The man, identified as Vikas Dubey, was first bitten by a snake on June 2 at his home when he was getting out of bed. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was treated by the doctors.

Dubey walked out of the hospital after recovering from the snakebite, however, it was only the first of his many such encounters.

Between June 2 and July 6, Dubey was bitten six times by the reptiles.

After his fourth encounter with a snake, the 24-year-old was advised to leave his house and relocate elsewhere.

Read more: Viral video: Man carries live snakes inside metro

Consequently, he relocated to his uncle’s house in Radhanagar. However, he was bitten by a reptile there – for the fifth time.

After getting treatment for the snakebite, his parents brought him back to his home in Soura village, where he was attacked by a snake.

On July 6, Dubey was bitten by a snake once again and his condition worsened. It was the sixth time he was bitten by a snake in the span of only 35 days.

His parents rushed him to the hospital where he was treated and recovered.

Speaking about his ordeals, Vikas Dubey claimed that the snake bites always occurred on a Saturday or Sunday.

Days earlier, a man killed a snake by biting it several times after the reptile attacked and bit him.

The unusual incident occurred in Rajauli city of India’s Bihar state when an India Railway employee was laying down to rest after working with a team to lay railway tracks in a forest area.

As the man, identified as Santosh Lohar, was getting ready to lay down to take a nap, he was bitten by a snake.

However, Lohar quickly caught the snake and bit it back twice believing that biting the snake back will save his life.