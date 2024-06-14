Viral video: Man carries live snakes inside metro

A man traveling on metro with snakes has set the internet abuzz. Despite the common fear of the reptile, some individuals keep them as pets, occasionally taking them along on journeys.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram by @factsclip, shows the man calmly seated with a python resting on his lap and another draped around his neck.

The reptiles, seemingly unperturbed by the surroundings, attract mixed reactions from fellow passengers. While most appear nonchalant, one woman in particular looks visibly concerned yet manages to maintain her composure.

Since its upload, the video has garnered a staggering 23.4 million views on Instagram alone, underscoring the widespread interest in unusual and contentious behavior involving exotic pets.