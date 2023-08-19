Watch: Snakes swim in hotel’s swimming pool, hot tub

A shocking video of snakes swimming in the hot tub and pool of a hotel in the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed snakes swimming in the swimming pool and hot tub of the Country Inn and Suites in Wisconsin state. They also slithered around the hallway.

Michelle Griese, speaking about her encounter with the reptiles with a foreign news agency, said she crossed paths with the snakes at the pool area, and then in the hallway.

“I literally watched the snake slither under this person’s door. I knocked on this gentleman’s door, and he came out, and I was like, ‘There’s a snake in the room,’ and he said, ‘I see that’,” she said.

He ushered the snake out of his room with a plunger. The hotel employees helpted him to take the reptiles outside.

She recalled being told by the hotel’s management that they were having problems in dealing with snake invasion.

“This is an ongoing issue, and they’re continually removing these snakes, or attempting to remove them, and not doing a great job because they’re not taking them very far away. They’re just putting them right outside the door, and they’re just slithering back in,” she asked.

Michelle Giese demanded full refund of her $225 bill. However, she was reimbursed half the amount.

