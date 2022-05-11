Snake skin found in food brought from hotel

Buying food from restaurants can be annoyed and shocking and in one such incident, a woman and her daughter in India were shocked when they found what appeared like snakeskin in the porotta they had bought from a restaurant.

The mother-daughter duo in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district reported the incident to the Nedumangad police station. The police then directed them to local food safety officials, who sent the leftover porottas to a lab for testing.

On Thursday, Priya was in Nedumangad to accompany her daughter, who was there to appear for her Class X examination. After the examination was delayed, they ordered porottas and gravy from the restaurant.

Hotel in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily shut after a customer allegedly found a part of a snake skin packed into her food. The snake skin was found in the newspaper that was used to pack the parottas, following which the food safety officials were alerted.

🤢 pic.twitter.com/WZXi30fVzd — Tushar Kant Naik ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) May 6, 2022

Talking to the media, Arshitha Basheer, food safety officer of the Nedumangad circle, said, “We inspected the hotel immediately. It worked in a bad condition.