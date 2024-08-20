Man takes drastic step after getting high energy bills

FAISALABAD: A man burdened by hefty electricity and gas bills reportedly took his own life by jumping in front of a train. The utility bills of the deceased, identified as Fida Hussain, amounted to Rs28,300.

Fida Hussain, who lived in the Roda Tali area, had received an electricity bill of Rs. 24,800 and was charged Rs. 3,500 for gas.

Rising electricity bills have left citizens in despair, with many finding it increasingly difficult to cope. These inflated bills are becoming a death sentence for the poor.

Read More: NEPRA approves Rs 2.56 per unit hike in power tariff

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Faisalabad, where Fida Hussain, a resident of Millat Town, ended his life near the dry port.

Neighbours revealed that Fida Hussain had been unemployed for several months and was struggling to pay his utility bills. The bills were found in his pocket after the incident.

Earlier on August 8, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had announced an increase in electricity tariff by Rs 2.56 per unit, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by NEPRA, the latest hike came as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for the month of June, while the consumers would see the extra charges reflected in their August bills.