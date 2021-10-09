Man to get artificial skull after suffering head injuries

A UK man will have one part of his skull replaced after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault.

26-year-old Josh Storer, a resident of Derby, got injured in an assault on July 9, following which he underwent an extensive brain surgery in Auckland, New Zealand. He was kept in an induced coma for a period of three weeks.

Medics removed the right half of the man’s skull to relieve pressure from his brain after the assault.

Hospital authorities have informed Josh that he must have a replacement skull and that he will have to wait until the new artificial skull is made for him after Covid-19 alert level drops down to two.

New Zealand has put in place 4-level Covid-19 Alert System, which apprises citizens about wheat measures they should take. Alert level 2 means there is a low risk of community transmission and business activities can resume under health rules.

At present, Auckland is at alert level 3 with some restrictions lifted.

Sian, Josh’s sister, met him in hospital after he woke up from a coma in a intensive care unit in August.

She termed her brother’s future prognosis “still uncertain” even though she said he “progressed really well” following the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!