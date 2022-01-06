Video: Man too tall for plane seat upgraded to first-class

Because he couldn’t fit in the economy seat of the plane, a 7-foot man was forced to switch planes and was upgraded to first class so he can travel comfortably.

Beau Brown, who is 7 feet 1 inch was travelling from North Carolina to Georgia. In order to have more room to stretch out his legs, Beau had booked himself a seat on the exit row. But when he boarded the aircraft, he was surprised to discover that he could not fit into his seat.

Later, the man called a flight attendant, who told her to switch to a different plane and even upgraded to a first-class compound so that he could travel comfortably.

“Travelling is always a huge struggle for me and flying can be seriously uncomfortable. When I boarded the plane I’d booked an exit row seat which is usually enough space for me, but on this occasion, I was still too tall to fit. My knees touched the seats in front of me, and I was pinned in, unable to sit down or get up,” Brown explained in a TikTok video.

When I told the flight attendant that I didn’t fit, she was very gracious. ‘The airport staff then informed me that I would be changing flights, but that I would be upgraded to first class, which was very nice.”

Brown, who works as a cinematographer, said the flight was only 40 minutes long, but it was a very pleasant 40 minutes compared to the alternative.

