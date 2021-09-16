Man allegedly beaten before child by private school staff in Karachi

KARACHI: A video has gone viral on social media in which a man in Karachi claimed to be beaten by private school staffers in front of his son and thrown out of the building, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The shocking incident had taken place on Wednesday in which the staffers of a private school allegedly tortured a man before his son and then thrown him out of the building.

Sources told ARY News that the man had allegedly been tortured for not paying the fees before his son was expelled from the school.

In the video, the affected man can be heard saying about being tortured by the school staffers, however, nobody came to help him.

While recording the video, he filmed a man standing on the scene along with a child and asked him to be a witness of the incident. “All of you are witnesses! The school management tortures me in front of my son.”

Another person said that his daughter had been locked up inside a room by the school administration three days ago. He added that his daughter was forced to sit alone in the room in the extremely hot weather and even stopped to drink water and taking meal.

The provincial education department took notice of the viral video and sent its officials to the private school, however, the staffers had not opened the door.

One of the education department officials told the media that they reached the school following the orders of the provincial education minister but the administration was reluctant to open the gate nor ready to answer their questions.

The official said that the staff members of the school were seen coming outside the building, but the probe team was not given permission to enter the premises. The official added that some parents had also complained about the misbehaviour of the school administration.