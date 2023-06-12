Man tortures relative by hanging upside-down, posts video online

CHISHTIAN: A man has tortured his relative by hanging him upside-down over suspicion of stealing gold rings and posted his video on social media, ARY News reported on Monday.

A video surfaced on social media which showed a man torturing his relative by hanging him upside-down. It was learnt that the man subjected his relative to torture for allegedly stealing gold rings.

In the video, the faces of both the accused and the citizen being subjected to torture can be clearly seen.

Despite the video went viral on social media, police did not take any action against the accused. The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the City A Division police station.

A few days ago, a contractor had tied the hands of a citizen in Karachi and tortured him for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. The incident was reported in Kausar Niazi Colony.

The influential man tortured the citizen by tying him with a rope near Gujjar Nullah for six hours. It emerged that the contractor’s son was also present on the scene.