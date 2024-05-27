web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man turns to solar panels for mobile-charging business

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SUKKUR: A young man, who is running a mobile charging and accessories shop in a Sukkur village, found a smart solution to overcome the problem of electricity shortage in his area.

Wahab Tunio, who is a resident of Qureshi Goth in Sukkur and running a small business, started using solar panels to get the required power. He is getting solar power to charge mobile phones and power his desktop computer to run the business which has become a lifeline for him and others in the community.

Speaking to ARY News, Wahab Tunio said that he had to rely on solar panels to run his business due to the lack of electricity in the locality. The area people, who are also deprived of electricity, get their mobile phones charged for Rs 20-30 which has become a source of income for Wahab Tunio

He said that due to the lack of electricity, the use of solar panel has become a necessity for him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Wahab Tunio asked the government not to impose a tax on solar panels, saying that it would become unaffordable for him and others like him. He feared that the imposition of tax would affect his business.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.