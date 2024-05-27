Man turns to solar panels for mobile-charging business

SUKKUR: A young man, who is running a mobile charging and accessories shop in a Sukkur village, found a smart solution to overcome the problem of electricity shortage in his area.

Wahab Tunio, who is a resident of Qureshi Goth in Sukkur and running a small business, started using solar panels to get the required power. He is getting solar power to charge mobile phones and power his desktop computer to run the business which has become a lifeline for him and others in the community.

Speaking to ARY News, Wahab Tunio said that he had to rely on solar panels to run his business due to the lack of electricity in the locality. The area people, who are also deprived of electricity, get their mobile phones charged for Rs 20-30 which has become a source of income for Wahab Tunio

He said that due to the lack of electricity, the use of solar panel has become a necessity for him.

Wahab Tunio asked the government not to impose a tax on solar panels, saying that it would become unaffordable for him and others like him. He feared that the imposition of tax would affect his business.