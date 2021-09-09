WATCH: Man’s unusual, dangerous snake-catching method goes viral

Snake catchers come up with unusual ways to capture the reptiles before handing them over to the forest department, despite their lives at risk.

Similarly, Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared a video, reportedly shot in the Telangana state of India, where a person came up with an unusual way of catching the reptile.

Such guests during rains are common…

But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

The Twitter video shows a man stroking the snake inside a scooter. It comes outside and starts having a look at the surroundings.

He stays still while another man comes and takes a picture of them.

The man then comes with a water bottle to capture the reptile. It took several attempts and the snake was not giving up that easily.

He tried different ways and finally managed to apprehend the snake, before putting a lid over it for not letting it escape.

The forest department official has warned the people to not try the method.

“Such guests during rains are common,” he tweeted. “But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this.”

The two minutes and seven seconds clip has crossed over 1,000 likes mark. Here are some comments.

He is snake rescuer.very professional. Normal people never try this. https://t.co/opfgFyD9Hi — V Sreekanth Reddy (@VSreekanthRedd9) September 8, 2021

Not only was the approach highly dangerous, but also there were no holes in the container which can suffocate the snake..🙁 — Star_girl_is_here✮ (@MyNameIsPBee) September 7, 2021

Some interesting facts of nature — N. Hemachandran (@NithyaHemachan5) September 8, 2021

Snake-catching is one of the most dangerous professions in the world. Those involved in the art expose themselves to dangerous terrain and conditions to get hold of dangerous reptiles such as serpents, pythons and rattlesnakes.

Earlier, a 60-year-old man named Parvat Gala Baria bit a snake in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district after the reptile bit the man too.

He was taken to a hospital and then shifted to another medical facility but died later in the day from the poison of the snake, the village head said.

A report mentioned that 1.2 million people have been killed due to snake bites in India in the past 20 years.