Man Utd sign Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans

Manchester United on Tuesday announced the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £35 million ($47 million).

The 29-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, has just returned from the World Cup, where he captained Belgium to the quarter-finals.

He is the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea and goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds.

He’s here. Welcome to the United family, Youri 🔏❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

“It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United,” said Tielemans.

“Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more.

“The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear — we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox described Tielemans as one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League in recent years.

“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United,” he said.

Tielemans joined Villa in 2023 on a free transfer from Leicester, with whom he won the FA Cup.

Perfect. Perfect. Perfect. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

He played a key role for Unai Emery’s team, who qualified for the Champions League and won the Europa League last season.

Tielemans missed Belgium’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the last eight of the World Cup with an injury.

United have prioritised midfield strengthening following the departure of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s knee ligament injury sustained at the World Cup.

The club announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Santos from Chelsea on Monday for a reported fee of £50 million.

United finished third in the Premier League last season under new manager Michael Carrick, qualifying for the Champions League.