‘Man vs. Baby’: Rowan Atkinson’s new Netflix series dropped

The official trailer for the upcoming Rowan Atkinson miniseries Man vs. Baby has been made available on Netflix for the public.

A few years after Man vs. Bee, the humorous film reintroduces Trevor Bingley, who has transitioned from the demanding arena of housesitting to a tranquil existence as a school caretaker. The truth is, until a generous offer to look after a posh London penthouse during Christmas becomes too appealing to refuse.

On the terms’ final day, however, at the moment when no one arrives to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor takes the baby with him to his new work.

For the unknown, the Man vs. Baby series is based on four 30-minute episodes, which are set to release on December 11.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Rowan Atkinson co-created the comic with Will Davies, and David Kerr has directed the series.

The series consists of four 30-minute episodes and will be released on December 11. Atkinson co-created it with Will Davies, and David Kerr is the director.