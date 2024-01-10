Texas man, who claims Shakira his wife, arrested on stalking charges

A man claiming to be a husband of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) singer Shakira has been arrested and charged with one count of stalking for sending her gifts of chocolates and wines.

Daniel John Valtier,56, hailed from Texas was taken into custody and charged with one count stalking, said an arrest report.

Earlier on January 03, Shakira’s security staff handed over Valtier’s multiple posts on social media about Shakira to authorities concerned. Few days later, he was seen near to Shakira’s Miami Beach residence, before he was arrested.

The arrest report read that Shakira’s security team told the man from Texas not to send her gifts and posting about her personal life on social media. “Her security team got alarmed after seeing a post on Instagram in which Valtier said that he was going to the singer’s home,” the report added.

The suspected stalker was presented in the court on Tuesday where the judge asked him to stay away from Shakira.

“She is my wife, I speak to her all the time,” the 56-year-old replied.

“She is not your wife,” the judge reiterated.

The prosecutor sought bond of $50,000 but the judge doubled the bond to $100,000 on Valtier’s claim to be Shakira’s husband.

Valtier has also been stopped from sending gifts to the singer. It is still unclear that as if Shakira was at Miami Beach’s residence when the man showed up there before being arrested.