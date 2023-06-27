30.9 C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Man who walked from Okara to Makkah performed Hajj

The Pakistani man named Usman Arshad walked from Okara to Makkah has performed Hajj, ARY News reported.

Usman Arshad covered 5400 km in six months and thirteen days. He reached Saudi Arabia after crossing Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

He said that today he has fulfilled his dream of performing Hajj. Usman Arshad shared his picture on social media and people congratulated him on walking to Makkah and performing Hajj.

Usman Arshad received his Hajj visa with the efforts of the Pakistan Hajj mission. The DG Pakistan Hajj mission Abdul Wahab Soomro had said that Usman Arshad is a role model for the young generation.

He was hosted in the official residence of hajj pilgrims and was given every facility like other pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 3 million pilgrims gathered in Mina to start Hajj rituals where they will remain in tent valley today and tonight and later head to Mount Arafat.

Most of Pakistani pilgrims prefered going to Arafat by train, as for the first time in the history, around 63 percent Pakistanis have been allotted tents near train route, Radio Pakistan reported.

The remaining pilgrims will embark on their sacred journey to Mount Arafat by bus or on foot. Pakistan Hajj Mission has urged the pilgrims to follow their scheduled departure to avoid any mishap due to overcrowding and hot weather conditions.

