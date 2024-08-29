Man with 47 illegal visas arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A man attempting to travel abroad was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after authorities found out more than 47 illegal visas stored on his mobile phone, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson revealed that the suspect, identified as Aliyan Zaman, was about to board a flight to Malaysia on a visit visa when he was detained by immigration officials.

Upon inspecting his mobile phone, authorities found dozens of visas, including those for Cyprus, allegedly intended for Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals.

According to FIA sources, Aliyan Zaman, a resident of Attock, had a plan to travel from Malaysia to the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of an agent.

He had already paid Rs 400,000 to the agent, with a total of PKR 2.8 million agreed upon for the illegal immigration attempt with payments were made through both cash and microfinance accounts.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered a Cambodian visa among the documents stored on Zaman’s phone.

When Zaman was unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the visas, he was transferred to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (HTC) in Karachi for further investigation.