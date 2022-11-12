Man with heroin-filled capsules in stomach held at airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) held a man with heroin-filled capsules in his stomach at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the passenger from the Kurram district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) was carrying 113 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach to Dubai. Upon swift action from the ANF, the capsules were seized from the passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

In a separate incident, 144 Kilograms of Marijuana were seized from an Afghan national on ring road Peshawar, the ANF spokesperson said.

According to ANF spokesperson, the Drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

In another incident, a resident of Bahawalpur Punjab was arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and ANF in Karachi.

The man was carrying heroin, ice and three kilograms of prohibited chemicals.

ANF has registered a case against the alleged smuggler and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth to Australia via a local carrier company located on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

An ANF spokesperson told that the total weight of the parcel was 49 kg, and the drug was soaked into women’s and children’s clothes. The parcel was booked by a Chaman resident, he told.

Anti-Narcotic Force has filed a case against the smuggler under the anti-narcotics act.

