Manchester United climb to third in Premier League table with come-from-behind win over Palace

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty before delivering a free kick that Benjamin Sesko nodded home for a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Crystal Palace that moved the hosts into third in the Premier League standings on Sunday.

Interim boss Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run since his appointment in mid-January stretched to seven matches, his side now sitting on 51 points from 28 games. Palace slumped to 14th, stuck on 35.

United remain unbeaten since the January 5 sacking of Ruben Amorim and having won six of their last seven matches under Carrick, they moved up to third for the first time since May 2023.

“It feels like a big result, we were behind and had to show some character,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “There are a lot of games to go still (in the chase for a top-four finish) and it is important that we don’t feel that we are in the position that we need to be. We need to make as many points as we can.”

Oliver Glasner’s Palace dominated the first 30 minutes, aided by United’s poor passing and pedestrian pace.

The home side were caught napping as Palace struck after four minutes, Maxence Lacroix muscling past Leny Yoro to power home a header from a corner. It was the earliest goal United have conceded all season.

Daniel Munoz had a chance to put the visitors 2-0 up when he ran onto a through ball from Ismaila Sarr, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

When United finally got a foothold, Sesko’s header from a Fernandes cross late in the first half forced a save from goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The keeper also leapt to tip a Fernandes free kick over the bar shortly after.

United improved after the break and in the 57th minute, Fernandes hauled them level from the spot, sending Henderson the wrong way, after Matheus Cunha was dragged down by Lacroix. The defender was shown a red card after a lengthy VAR check.

Eight minutes later Sesko completed the turnaround, leaping to head home Fernandes’ free kick.

Carrick’s team had numerous chances to add to their lead, including a volley from Casemiro that forced a diving save from Henderson.

Amad Diallo forced another diving save with a shot from distance in stoppage time, while fellow substitute Joshua Zirkzee had a couple of chances blocked and Kobbie Mainoo unleashed a rocket that sailed just wide of the post.

“The biggest thing for us to take from the game is really the first time that we have been in that situation going in at halftime,” Carrick said.

“I thought we’re a little bit off to start with … being in that position and how we react and showing that personality and the belief, you’re never always going to have it your own way, but to then come back like we did second is the biggest thing for me today.”

Palace pressed in the dying minutes, but United held firm to secure the victory.

“It feels that there was more possible today,” Glasner said. “A great first 30 minutes, I think at the end the first half, it became a little bit too passive.

“Then the red card changed again completely … and then the crowd is back, and they are in a good run. The second goal just happened too quickly.”