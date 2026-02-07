Manchester United tighten grip on fourth place with 2-0 home win over Spurs

MANCHESTER, England—Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes scored to down 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, tightening their grip on fourth place in the Premier League and piling the pressure on visiting coach Thomas Frank.

United moved to 44 points from 25 games, four points ahead of Chelsea in fifth having played a game more. Tottenham remain in 14th with 29 points from 25 games.

Mbeumo gave United the lead after 38 minutes when a well-worked corner routine created a chance for the Cameroon forward before Fernandes added a second with 10 minutes remaining.

Spurs lost captain Cristian Romero to a straight red card after 29 minutes following a reckless tackle on midfielder Casemiro, deepening the selection woes for his side, who are already without a host of players through injury.

“The energy is different because we are winning games and when you win games, everything is brighter,” Fernandes told TNT.

“(Interim coach) Michael (Carrick) came in with the right idea of giving the players more responsibility and freedom to make decisions on the pitch.

“I was always sure Michael could be a great manager and he is showing that.”

ROMERO RED CARD SECOND OF SEASON

United are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have won all four since Carrick returned as manager.

In contrast, Tottenham are without a win in their last seven league games, and the limp performance will have done little to ease the pressure on their Danish manager Frank.

Romero could have few complaints about his red card and, as it was his second this season, will miss Spurs’ next four games.

The Argentina centre-back’s sending off comes in a week when he criticised the club’s hierarchy for failing to act in the transfer window amid the injury crisis within the squad.

Romero said it was “disgraceful” only 11 fit players were available during the previous weekend’s 2-2 league draw at home to Manchester City, but he has not helped their cause himself.

Since making his debut for Spurs in 2021, Romero has been sent off six times, more than any other Premier League player over the same period.

“He is disappointed because he knows this red card could have been avoided,” Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario said.

“He apologised (in the dressing room), he made the mistake, but we know the player he is. He will come back stronger and help us in the rest of the season.”