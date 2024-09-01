Manchhar Lake water level surges to RL-117 with Kachho floods

JAMSHORO: Manchhar Lake water level has surged to RL-117 with rainfall and flooding in torrents and streams in Kachho’s hilly terrain, citing irrigation department ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The water of Kachho’s hilly streams entering in Manchhar Lake,” officials said.

The land link of various villages in Naing Sharif and Jhangara with Sehwan, has disrupted.

Scores of vehicles have stranded in floodwater, traveling to Sehwan from Naing Sharif, irrigation officials said.

Kachho’s UC Shah Hassan, Chhinni and Nagawal’s land link with Sehwan, has disrupted.

Irrigation officials have said that 5,000 cusecs water from Manchhar Lake being discharged into the Indus River.

Irrigation officials earlier informed that 10 villages in Kachho have submerged in floodwater of the Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain.

The residents of the area adjacent to MNV drain have been in panic over weakening embankment of the drain.

Sindh government has initiated work for strengthening of the banks of the MNV drain.

Floodwater has severed land link of Dargah Gaji Shah, a popular shrine in Kachho, and more than 100 villages. Sixty villages and 25 schools have also been flooded in katcha area of Sehwan and Manjhand.

Provincial irrigation department has declared an emergency at Manchhar Lake, MNV drain, and L.S. Bachao Band and initiated monitoring of the area.