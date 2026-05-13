Mandana Karimi, the Iranian-Indian actress who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 9, has announced her decision to leave India. In a series of emotional updates, the actress declared, “I have packed my luggage and am getting ready to return to Iran immediately.”

The decision follows Mandana’s active participation in protests in Mumbai regarding the ongoing human rights situation in Iran. She expressed deep disappointment on Instagram, stating, “I have lost many of my friends after participating in the protests, and I feel that India has abandoned me.” When a fan asked if she was truly leaving Mumbai and what her future held, Mandana Karimi shared a video from the airport with the caption, “I could never have imagined that I would have to leave India like this. Goodbye, India.”

The actress explained that leaving is incredibly difficult after living in the country for sixteen years. However, she felt a profound lack of support from her social circle, noting that her Indian friends did not stand by her regarding the civil unrest in Iran.

“I have never felt so alone in Mumbai as I have over these past two months,” Mandana Karimi continued. “I have a lot of friends here, but nobody has stood by me regarding the situation in Iran. India seems to have deceived me; it’s time to move on now.”