Mandhana fifty powers India to massive total against Pakistan

Opener Smriti Mandhana struck a fluent half-century to guide India Women to a competitive 170-6 against Pakistan Women in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The left-handed batter anchored the India Women’s innings with a polished 68 off 44 deliveries as the tournament favourites recovered from an early wobble to post a challenging total in the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash.

India’s innings got off to an eventful start when opener Shafali Verma launched the first ball of the match for six. However, Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal responded immediately by dismissing Verma later in the same over, handing her side an early breakthrough.

The pressure intensified when Pakistan struck again in the fourth over. Jemimah Rodrigues managed just one run from seven deliveries before falling to Tasmia Rubab, leaving India Women struggling at 18-2.

With the innings in need of stability, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mandhana at the crease and the experienced pair rebuilt expertly. The duo added a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket, steering India through a difficult phase and laying the foundation for a competitive score in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture.

Mandhana looked in complete control throughout her innings, finding gaps with ease and punishing loose deliveries. The stylish opener brought up her 34th T20I half-century as India crossed the 50-run mark before accelerating beyond 100.

Pakistan’s breakthrough eventually came through spinner Rameen Shamim, who ended the dangerous stand by dismissing Mandhana. Her innings featured nine fours and two sixes and proved instrumental in India’s recovery after the early setbacks.

Pakistan continued to chip away at the middle order when Sadia Iqbal claimed her second wicket, removing Bharti Fulmali for just one run through a stumping. India slipped to 110-4 in the 15th over, giving Pakistan renewed hope of restricting their rivals.

Captain Fatima Sana then dealt another blow by dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed a valuable 36 from 35 balls, including four boundaries.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma ensured India finished strongly. Ghosh provided late momentum with a blistering 34 off just 17 deliveries, striking five fours and a six, while Deepti remained unbeaten on 12 as India surged past the 150-run mark.

Fatima Sana removed Ghosh in the final over but conceded 14 runs as India finished with a formidable 170-6 from their 20 overs.

For Pakistan Women, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana were the most successful bowlers with two wickets each, while Tasmia Rubab and Rameen Shamim claimed one apiece.

The total gives India Women a strong platform as they seek a winning start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, while Pakistan Women will need a disciplined batting effort to chase down the target in one of the tournament’s most anticipated encounters.