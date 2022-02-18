Mandi Bahauddin: Faisal Javed fined for overspeeding

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was fined on Friday by motorway police over violation of traffic rules as he headed to attend a public gathering of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Faisal Javed was intercepted by motorway police after he was travelling towards Mandi Bahauddin on the motorway and issued a challan for overspeeding.

Proud of these traffic police officers for not sparing anyone who violates the rules.Had to little speed up as was getting late to MandiBahawdin Jalsa-Extremely sorry for that. Good-they issued me the ticket despite recognizing me.Everyone must obey the rules #BetterLateThanNever https://t.co/X0rxF2l1VE — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 18, 2022



This is not the first time that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was slapped fine as in March 2021, he was spotted by an Islamabad traffic official driving without a seat belt.

The incident was first shared on Twitter, showing the Senator standing alongside an Islamabad traffic cop as he issues a challan to Faisal Javed over the violation.

Later, the PTI Senator took to Twitter to apologize over the violation besides also lauding the cop for issuing a challan to him even after recognizing the Senator.

I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both Awam and Khawas of our country. https://t.co/Jms61C1taQ — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 14, 2021



“I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both Awam and Khawas of our country,” he said.

