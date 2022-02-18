Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Abdul Qadir

Mandi Bahauddin: Faisal Javed fined for overspeeding

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was fined on Friday by motorway police over violation of traffic rules as he headed to attend a public gathering of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Faisal Javed was intercepted by motorway police after he was travelling towards Mandi Bahauddin on the motorway and issued a challan for overspeeding.


This is not the first time that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was slapped fine as in March 2021, he was spotted by an Islamabad traffic official driving without a seat belt.

The incident was first shared on Twitter, showing the Senator standing alongside an Islamabad traffic cop as he issues a challan to Faisal Javed over the violation.

Later, the PTI Senator took to Twitter to apologize over the violation besides also lauding the cop for issuing a challan to him even after recognizing the Senator.


“I am really sorry for not wearing the seat belt while driving and hats off to the police officer as despite recognizing me he still went on to issue me the ticket. It’s a public service message to both Awam and Khawas of our country,” he said.

Comments

Abdul Qadir

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.