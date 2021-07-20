Karachi cattle market claims historic sales as ‘pandals go empty’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest make-shift cattle market Sohrab Goth mandi at the Superhighway has Tuesday claimed to have sold a historic number of animals ahead of Eid al-Adha, ARY News reported.

The mandi media spokesperson said out of 48 blocks in the cattle market, many have been emptied as and said only a few blocks remain where buyers can still come to shop on the Eid days.

The spokesperson cited the figure of 700,000 slaughter animals that were originally brought to the mandi this year and noted that only 5 per cent of them remain.

Covid fourth wave: Sindh govt issues guidelines for Eid ul-Adha

Separately for Eid, the Sindh government issued this week the guidelines to be followed during Eidul Azha prayers and while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals in order to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the fourth wave.

According to fresh SOPs, the government has advised the people to prefer collective sacrifice of the animals this Eid ul-Adha instead of individual fulfillment of the ritual in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government has identified specific locations in the province for the collective sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

The administration of mosques have been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers