Mandy Moore made her debut in 'Only Hope' after a decade

Bravo’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards reveal co-hosts, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. The duo decided to perform one of the nominees for Record of the Year: Mandy Moore‘s “Only Hope.”

The co-hosts’ campy rendition came a few minutes before Moore sang it herself at the ceremony, which was filmed in late May in Los Angeles but aired on Bravo and Peacock Wednesday night.

The hosts’ rendition began with Rogers melodramatically singing over the piano melody until Yang joined in for a go at the verses, yodeling his voice into the upper register. The audience gave the rendition high honors, waving their phone flashlights in the air as a couple danced onstage next to them. Then they introduced Moore.

She appeared in a white Hellenic gown and sang the tune with equal melodrama. Another couple came out, and Yang and Rogers swooned at her from the side of the stage. “I know now, you’re my only hope,” she sang as the audience burst into applause, and Yang and Rogers returned to turn the song into a trio. They closed the song in three-part harmony to rapturous applause.

Mandy recorded her version of Switchfoot’s “Only Hope” for the soundtrack to A Walk to Remember, the 2002 film in which Moore starred alongside Shane West. The song was included on The Best of Mandy Moore two years later.

Rogers and Yang, who helm the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted the 2026 edition of the trophy toss in Los Angeles last month, which is now available to stream on Peacock.

As with previous editions, the show “celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments,” according to its producers. There are 100 award categories, and the show features music performances and celebrity cameos. Will Ferrell, Ben Platt, Brittany Snow, and Malin Akerman all made appearances earlier in the show.