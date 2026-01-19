Mandy Moore marks special milestone amid viral controversy

Mandy Moore stepped out to celebrate the legacy of her famous drama, This Is Us, after avoiding the controversy surrounding her “mom group” breakup following Ashley Tisdale’s viral essay.

The 41-year-old actress joined her former costars, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, at a live show for their podcast, That Was Us. On Saturday, January 17, Moore, Sullivan, and Brown revisited nostalgic recollections of the show and responded to fan inquiries; Moore also performed a musical set at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The “Candy” hitmaker has been in the public eye since the “toxic” mom group piece went viral, but she has refrained from discussing it, preferring to concentrate on her musical endeavours and her life as a mother. In a recent podcast interview with Cameron Rogers, Moore claimed that being a mother is currently her “greatest role.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Was Us (@thatwasus)

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Moore—along with other suspected parent group members Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor—was “blindsided” by the piece. Despite her silence on the drama, the insider insisted that Tisdale’s pals were “hurt” by the article’s contents and had no malicious intent.

Earlier this week, in a heartwarming display of friendship, actress Hilary Duff has opened her doors to fellow actress Mandy Moore’s family after devastating wildfires ravaged their Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Mandy Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, took to social media to express his immense gratitude to Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. “They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began,” Goldsmith wrote, praising their selfless act of kindness.

The wildfires have had a devastating impact on the community, destroying numerous homes, including those of Goldsmith, his parents, and many of their close friends. “Our parents were around the corner. They lost their house as well,” he shared. “The thing we mourn the most is the loss of the community.”