Mane leaves Cup of Nations stage at the top

Senegal talisman Sadio Mane emerged with more than just the Player of the Tournament award after Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, earning widespread respect for persuading his aggrieved side to complete the match against Morocco.

It was Mane who convinced teammates to return to the pitch in Rabat after their coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered them off in protest at a penalty awarded against them deep in stoppage time.

The decision, after the referee had consulted VAR, handed Morocco a last-gasp chance to win their first title in 50 years but was squandered by Brahim Diaz after a 14-minute delay.

Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time for a second Cup of Nations title in the last three editions, after which Mane said it was his last African championship.

“My last Afcon? Yes, I think I’ve said it, I’ll stop here,” the 33-year-old told reporters. “I think the next generation is ready, they’ll do the job, I’ll be their 12th man.”

The two-time African Footballer of the Year looked reluctant to leave when his coach angrily stormed onto the pitch and gestured for his players to leave.

Amid arguing from both camps, Mane spoke to French coach Claude Le Roy, a veteran of a record nine Cup of Nations, who was pitchside working for French television.

“Sadio came to ask me what I would do in his place, and I told him quite simply, ‘I would ask your teammates to come back’,” said Le Roy, who had previously coached Senegal.

World Cup may be Mane’s final bow

Mane has played in six Cup of Nations with two winners’ medals in 2021 – when he was also named best player – and on Sunday. He was also a runner-up in 2019.

In total, he has scored 11 goals in 29 finals appearances.

Mane is widely expected to quit international football altogether after Senegal compete in the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S in June.

But before Sunday’s final, his coach insisted Mane might stay on.

“The decision is not his to make,” Thiaw said in a press conference. “The people want to see him continue, and I think he made a rash decision. The country doesn’t agree, and as the coach, I don’t agree.”