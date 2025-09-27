Mane, Ronaldo lead Al-Nassr to SPL top spot

Goals from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo spurred Al-Nassr to a 2-0 victory over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, lifting the Riyadh club three points clear of the champions on top of the standings.

Mane opened the scoring and then provided the assist to Ronaldo as the Portuguese striker made it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

Al-Nassr maintained their perfect start to the season with their fourth consecutive league victory, and top the standings with 12 points. Al-Ittihad dropped to second after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Mane broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the match as he fired a first-time shot into the net.

Twenty six minutes later Mane sent in a cross that Ronaldo headed in from close range past goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The goal was Ronaldo’s fourth in the league this season, placing him second in the scoring charts, just one goal behind teammate and fellow Portuguese Joao Felix, who missed several clear chances during the match.

Al-Ittihad struggled for much of the game, managing only two shots on target. They showed signs of life late in the second half but failed to break past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.