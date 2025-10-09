Mangla Dam filled to maximum conservation capacity

JHELUM: Water reservoir of Mangla Dam has reached to its maximum water conservation capacity of 1242 feet, quoting WAPDA sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that the quantum of water available at present in Mangla dam reservoir stands at 7.277 million acre-feet (MAF).

It is to be mentioned here that the water reservoirs at Tarbela and Chashma have already been filled. Tarbela reservoir has reached to its maximum capacity of 1,550 feet in August.

Currently, the cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla and Tarbela Chashma reservoirs stands at 13.316 million acre-feet (MAF), Wapda said.

This quantum of water has been good omen for Pakistan’s agriculture sector as well as for generation of the hydel power, the authority said.

Wapda is working over Mangla Refurbishment Project, which will increase power generation of Mangla Dam from existing 1,000 megawatt to 1310 MW after its completion, according to the authority.