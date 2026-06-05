Mango crates entry banned at Sindh Secretariat

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on bringing mango crates into the Secretariat, citing security concerns, ARY News reported, quoting official notification.

According to an official notification, security personnel have been directed to prevent the entry of mango crates and boxes into the Sindh Secretariat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the directive issued by the Sindh government, security staff have been instructed to prevent the entry of mango boxes into the Secretariat premises to maintain security at the highly sensitive government complex.

The directive also instructs security staff to ensure that mango boxes and crates are barred from entering the Secretariat compound.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh Secretariat, located in Karachi’s Red Zone, houses several key offices of the provincial government, including the Provincial Assembly, offices of provincial ministers, the Chief Secretary Sindh, the Provincial Ombudsman, and the secretaries of various government departments.

Key differences between natural and chemically ripened mangoes

Colour Check: Naturally ripened mangoes exhibit a mix of yellow, green, and brown spots, indicating gradual ripening. In contrast, chemically ripened mangoes often have a uniform, glossy yellow appearance.

Texture Test: A natural mango feels firm yet slightly soft, with a full, weighty texture. Chemically ripened mangoes may feel overly soft or collapse inward when pressed, a sign of forced ripening.

Water Test: Place a mango in a bowl of water. If it sinks, it is likely naturally ripened. If it floats, it may contain more air than pulp, indicating possible chemical ripening.