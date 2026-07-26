Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Sunday stated that Pakistan is currently the 7th around the globe in mangrove forest area but is improving and likely to rank 4th, due to successful restoration initiatives gaining global recognition.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, minister said these coastal forests are proving to be a vital natural shield against shoreline erosion and flooding.

The minister said future of our fisheries, coastal tourism, and sustainable resource management is deeply connected with the health of mangrove ecosystems as their decline, conversely, threatens the foundations of these vital sectors and the well-being of coastal communities. “Mangroves absorb four times more carbon compared to ordinary trees”.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also stressed that expanding mangrove cover is essential for climate resilience and combating the adverse impacts of global warming.

Pakistan hosts the largest contiguous arid mangrove forest in South Asia, primarily located in the Indus Delta region of Sindh, which has the potential to generate annual revenue of $20–50 million depending on market prices and volume.

Sindh’s Delta Blue Carbon project, covering over 350,000 hectares, has already generated $40 million in carbon credit sales and projects to generate billions.

The Delta Blue Carbon (DBC) project partnership between the Government of Sindh and Indus Delta Capital, launched in 2015. It aims to restore and protect mangrove forests across more than 3,500 square kilometers of the Indus Delta.

Minister said the mangrove rehabilitation has been essential for promotion of the blue economy, and also highlighted the need to act against encroachments for protection of the mangroves cover.