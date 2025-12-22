Stars and fans honor Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield at Manchester funeral

Manchester came together to honor one of its true music legends. Stars from the world of rock, football, and entertainment gathered to pay tribute to Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, the iconic bassist of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, who passed away last month at the age of 63.

The funeral, held at Manchester Cathedral, drew hundreds of fans and friends, reflecting the deep mark Mani left on the city and the music world. Among those attending were Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, and Bez from Happy Mondays, alongside fellow Stone Roses members Ian Brown, John Squire, and drummer Alan Wren, known as Reni.

Former Manchester United stars David Beckham and Gary Neville were also present, as were Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Coronation Street’s Sally Lindsay.

The atmosphere outside the cathedral was electric. Hundreds of fans lined the streets, applauding as the cortege arrived, with The Stone Roses’ classic hit I Wanna Be Adored filling the air.

Scooter riders wearing black bands and carrying a photo of Mani formed a moving guard of honor, traveling alongside the coffin from Heaton Moor in Stockport to the cathedral, a journey of around eight miles.

Inside, Ian Brown, the Stone Roses frontman and Mani’s longtime friend, paused before entering the church to reflect on his bandmate. He described Mani as a brother and a beautiful human being, highlighting the bond that went far beyond music.

The coffin, decorated with artwork from The Stone Roses’ self-titled debut album, was carried from the ceremony by Gallagher, Reni, and Squire, a final act of respect from those who shared so many stage memories with him.

Mani’s career spanned decades. He was part of the Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside Brown, Squire, and Wren, playing on both the 1989 debut album and the 1995 follow-up, Second Coming.

The band helped define the “Madchester” sound, blending indie rock with acid house, psychedelia, and pop. After the initial split in 1996, Mani spent 15 years with Primal Scream before returning to the reunited Stone Roses in 2011.

Offstage, Mani’s personal life had its share of triumph and tragedy. His wife Imelda passed away two years ago after a battle with stage four bowel cancer, and the couple shared twin sons, born in 2012. Earlier this year, he had planned a UK-wide speaking tour to share stories and experiences from his time on the road, a project that sadly never came to fruition.

The funeral was more than a goodbye. It was a celebration of Mani’s life, his music, and the friendships he nurtured. For Manchester, and for fans around the world, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield will always remain a figure whose basslines, energy, and spirit defined an era—and whose memory continues to inspire.