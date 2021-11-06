Manike Mage Hithe cover in English, has it done justice to original?

You must have stumbled upon or been suggested the popular Manike Mage Hithe song that just exploded on the internet earlier this year. The Sri Lankan song, in Sinhalese, trended fervently with many versions, inflections and covers of it in different languages now available.

Every second reel on Instagram and TikTok has this catchy song playing in the background. So, when an English version of the same was posted on social media, it obviously went viral.

Basking in the Manike Mage Hithe trend was the Dutch singer, Emma Heesters, with her English rendition of the song. It was uploaded on Instagram where she give this song a peppy twist and and awed masses with her soulful voice.

Since it’s uploaded, the video is viewed over 300,000 times yet and netizens absolutely loved how the new rendition has done justice with the cover. As a result, they flocked to the comments box with their reactions.

“It’s awesome,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Beautiful voice.”

