Why Manipur’s Freedom Fighters Are Exposing India’s Dying Myth

Read the news coming out of India’s northeast today, and you’ll realize that National Highway 202 is no longer just a road on a map. It’s the frontline of a collapsing empire. Honestly, you have to read the news twice just to wrap your head around it. When a handful of local Manipur freedom fighters pulled off this unbelievably brazen ambush near Shangkai village—literally disarming 21 fully-trained Indian Army officers and marching them as captives deep into the thick Ukhrul jungles—it did way more than just hijack the 24-hour news cycle.

In a single afternoon, they completely shattered that untouchable, tough-guy illusion that the Indian military has spent decades, and billions of dollars, trying to shove down the world’s throat. Let’s be very clear about what happened: local men forced two dozen highly armed, specially trained state military officers to surrender.

In the air-conditioned TV studios of New Delhi, right-wing anchors are foaming at the mouth, slapping the word “militants” on the attackers. But from where we are sitting in Pakistan, and anywhere else that values calling a spade a spade, the reality is starkly different. The so-called “world’s largest democracy” is desperately trying to hide the fact that an entire province has launched an armed revolution against its oppressors.

You have to ask yourself a basic question: How on earth do things get so bad that citizens feel taking an entire military platoon hostage is their only way out?

You don’t just wake up one Tuesday and decide to capture an Indian Army officer. You do it after decades of living under the barrel of their guns. If you really want to understand the fire burning down Manipur today, you have to look past Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current failures and look directly at the blood-soaked rap sheet of the Indian military.

For years, the people of Manipur haven’t been treated as citizens; they’ve been treated as targets under a brutal military occupation. India’s draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) basically handed soldiers a blank check to raid homes, torture young men, and shoot civilians on sight, with zero legal consequences.

Has the world forgotten the Malom Massacre in 2000, when Indian paramilitary troops gunned down 10 civilians waiting at a bus stop? Has New Delhi really forgotten the horrors of 2004? It was the year we lost Thangjam Manorama, a young Manipuri woman whose life was violently taken by Assam Rifles personnel. When we think of her story, we can’t just treat it like an old news headline. We need to remember the older women who grieved her. What kind of agonizing devastation forces mothers to bare themselves in public, outside a heavily guarded army headquarters? Imagine standing there, stripped of everything, holding a massive banner that cries out, ‘Indian Army Rape Us.’ That was the rawest display of a community begging to be seen as human.”

When a government inflicts that level of sadistic, state-sponsored violence on people, it permanently destroys the social contract. It breeds a generational trauma that no rigged election can fix.

Now, fast forward to today. Enter Narendra Modi and his hardline Hindutva machine. Instead of trying to heal this broken state, Modi’s government threw a lit match into a powder keg. New Delhi’s hyper-nationalist policies actively pushed the state’s delicate ethnic groups into tearing each other apart. Indigenous forests were stolen under fake state operations. Hundreds of churches were burnt to ashes. As 60,000 citizens rotted in squalid refugee camps and hundreds of bodies piled up, Modi stayed utterly silent. The Prime Minister of India watched the region bleed and calculated that a militarized, deeply divided Manipur would simply be easier to rule.

He miscalculated terribly. Hubris always does.

You can only brutalize a community for so long before their sheer terror turns into an unstoppable demand for freedom. The men fighting back in the jungles of Manipur today aren’t terrorists; they are freedom fighters who have finally accepted that New Delhi is not their capital, and the Indian flag offers them no protection.

Speak to the displaced. Look at the underground movements gaining massive support across the hills. They no longer want budget increases or seats in the local assembly. The demand is out. Complete sovereignty. Complete freedom. And frankly, who can blame them? Why would any right-thinking person pledge allegiance to a state that sends uniformed men to burn their villages and steal their dignity?

Watching this disaster unfold from Karachi brings a harsh, familiar clarity to the South Asian dynamic. India loves to project itself on the global stage as a unified, rising superpower. But you cannot forge national integration by holding a gun to millions of heads. You cannot blind, silence, and rape a population into patriotism.

Those 21 Indian Army officers sitting captive in the Ukhrul forests aren’t just victims of a bad patrol route. They are living proof that India’s grip on the northeast is failing. The people of Manipur are exhausted by India’s apathy and sick to their stomachs of Modi’s cruelty. For them, fighting for independence isn’t a radical choice anymore—it’s the only way they are going to survive.