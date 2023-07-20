30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Manipur violence: Akshay Kumar, other Bollywood stars condemn the horror

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood actors and actresses condemned expressed grief and shock over a video of two tribal women being paraded naked on the streets of India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The horrific clip showed two women walking naked along a street and being jeered and harassed by a mob in Manipur state, where ethnic violence has claimed 120 lives. It was reportedly filmed in early May, but went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The authorities imposed an internet shutdown later.

Celebrities spoke out against the heartwrenching incident on social media. Actor Akshay Kumar said he felt disgusted and called for a “harsh punishment” for those involved.

Veteran star Urmila Matondkar said the people should feel ashamed for it.

Actress Kiara Advani said the incident shocked her to the core and hoped justice is served.

Sanjay Dutt had similar thoughts.

Riteish Deshmukh said he was seething in anger to see women being attacked, which is an attack on humanity itself.

The violence in Manipur, prompted by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks, has seen homes and churches torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps.

The clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have pitted the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the mainly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills.

The Kuki community had protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action.

Related – Manipur: Indian minister’s home set ablaze in violence-hit state

This also stoked long-held fears among the Kuki that the Meitei might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for them and other tribal groups.

The Kuki women reportedly shown in the video told The Wire news site that police were present at the time, and did not help them.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.