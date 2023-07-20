Manipur violence: Akshay Kumar, other Bollywood stars condemn the horror

Bollywood actors and actresses condemned expressed grief and shock over a video of two tribal women being paraded naked on the streets of India.

The horrific clip showed two women walking naked along a street and being jeered and harassed by a mob in Manipur state, where ethnic violence has claimed 120 lives. It was reportedly filmed in early May, but went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The authorities imposed an internet shutdown later.

Celebrities spoke out against the heartwrenching incident on social media. Actor Akshay Kumar said he felt disgusted and called for a “harsh punishment” for those involved.

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Veteran star Urmila Matondkar said the people should feel ashamed for it.

Shocked,shaken,horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power,jokers in media boot licking them,celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians? — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2023

Actress Kiara Advani said the incident shocked her to the core and hoped justice is served.

The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023

Sanjay Dutt had similar thoughts.

The video portraying violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My utmost hope is for the culprits to be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated in any circumstance. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 20, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh said he was seething in anger to see women being attacked, which is an attack on humanity itself.

Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023

The violence in Manipur, prompted by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks, has seen homes and churches torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps.

The clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have pitted the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the mainly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills.

The Kuki community had protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action.

This also stoked long-held fears among the Kuki that the Meitei might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for them and other tribal groups.

The Kuki women reportedly shown in the video told The Wire news site that police were present at the time, and did not help them.