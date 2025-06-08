Curfew imposed, internet suspended in Manipur after renewed violence

IMPHAL: Authorities in the Indian state of Manipur have imposed curfew and suspended internet and mobile data services following a fresh wave of violence and clashes between protesters and security forces, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

Manipur, located in India’s northeast, has been plagued by ethnic tensions and sporadic violence for over two years, primarily between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and the largely Christian Kuki population. The unrest has claimed more than 250 lives so far.

The latest unrest erupted on Sunday after the reported arrest of five members of Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, including one of its commanders. The arrests triggered widespread protests across the Imphal Valley.

According to police, an angry mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding the immediate release of the detained individuals. Security forces responded with warning shots to disperse the crowd. At least three people, including two journalists, were injured during the clashes.

In response to the escalating situation, prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people were enforced in several valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching. The Manipur Police confirmed the implementation of curfew and internet shutdown via official statements on social media platform X, sharing copies of the orders.

Arambai Tenggol, which has been accused of instigating violence against the Kuki community in the past, has reportedly announced a 10-day shutdown in the valley districts.

Internet services were shut down for months in Manipur during the initial outbreak of violence in 2023, which displaced around 60,000 people from their homes according to government figures.

Read More: India to send 5,000 extra troops to quell Manipur unrest

Thousands of the state’s residents are still unable to return home owing to ongoing tensions.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.