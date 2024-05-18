‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ to ‘Biwi No. 1’: 4 blockbuster movies passed on by Manisha Koirala To Karisma Kapoor

From ‘1942 A Love Story’ to ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Mann’, seasoned actor Manisha Koirala has tons of acclaimed acts in her illustrious filmography, including the very recent being Mallikajaan of ‘Heeramandi’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

But do you know, the celebrated actor is also guilty of passing down several big projects, which coincidentally all landed with her contemporary Karisma Kapoor, and turned out to be huge hits.

Have a look at all the blockbuster films rejected by Manisha Koirala.

Biwi No. 1

Apart from Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt, David Dhawan’s comedy classic was also offered to Manisha Koirala, who reportedly turned down the Salman Khan starrer for unknown reasons, before it eventually happened with Kapoor, who was widely appreciated for her performance in the title.

Dil to Pagal Hai

The veteran recently revealed that she was approached for Nisha in the Yash Chopra film, co-starring Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, however, due to her insecurities about sharing the screen against the latter, she turned down the offer, which she regrets to date.

Raja Hindustani

‘Raja Hindustani’ with Aamir Khan turned out to be one of the most praised performances of Kapoor, however, what many might know is that the Dharmesh Darshan directorial went to several actors, including Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Bhatt and of course, Koirala, who all rejected it, before Kapoor stepped in.

Zubeidaa

Director Shyam Benegal’s ‘Zubeidaa’, with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, is one of the worst misses by Koirala, who declined the musical, giving yet another opportunity for Kapoor to deliver an award-winning performance.

Heeramandi: How Cillian Murphy served inspiration for Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan?