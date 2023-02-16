Manoj Bajpayee reveals who he thinks are stars

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee his fame to that of legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The ‘Satyameva Jayate‘ star, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, said he is just an actor but the ‘Baghban‘, ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘War‘ stars are “superstars”.

He said large crowds gather outside the trio’s homes just to have a glimpse of them.

“Do you know what a star is?” he asked. “When passing by Amitabh Bachchan’s house I see a traffic jam on the road. At the age of 80, a huge crowd comes to see him on Sunday. A lathi charge has to be done to control crowds outside Salman Khan’s house. He just comes to his balcony and waves. Shah Rukh Khan comes and stands on his balcony). So, those are stars.”

Manoj Bajpayee said there is a difference between his and Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen presence.

“The audiences respect actors like me, they tell us we did a good job and they like our films. But when Salman and Shah Rukh come on screen…),” he screamed mimicking the audience’s reaction.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen in ‘Pathaan‘. The action film is setting box office records every day.

Amitabh Bachchan’s last outing was in 2015’s ‘Shamitabh‘.

Manoj Bajpayee has won three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. He has been conferred with Padma Shri.

The prolific actor made his Bollywood debut in ‘Bandit Queen‘. He worked in hit films ‘Satya‘, ‘Fiza‘, ‘Aks‘, ‘Jaago‘, ‘Veer-Zaara‘, ‘Bewafaa‘, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan‘, ‘Raajneeti‘, ‘Aarakshan‘, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1‘, ‘Chakravyuh‘, ‘Shootout at Wadala‘, ‘Baaghi 2‘ and ‘Satyameva Jayate‘.

His upcoming films are ‘Despatch‘, ‘Gulmohar‘ and ‘Joram‘.

