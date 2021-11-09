Mansha Pasha heads to Istanbul; pictures go viral

Actor and model Mansha Pasha shared pictures of her in Turkey with husband Syed Jibran Nasir and they went viral on social media.

In a picture on Instagram, she is seen holding hands with her husband while walking on a street. She donned a black dress with a red coloured coat

“With my desi boy ♥️,” the caption read.

She was seen posing for an image while sitting on the stairs.

The two images have garnered thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application with the netizens commenting on her looks and how the pair looked beautiful together.

Mansha Pasha – who is known for her superb performance as an antagonist in Surkh Chand – is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media platform with at least a million followers. She regularly shares pictures of her family and projects.

It is to be noted that the actor got engaged to human rights activist in December 2019. They tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.

The Aangan star had shared pictures of the event on her Instagram page.

