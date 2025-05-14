Mansha Pasha breaks silence on Jibran Nasir separation rumours

Actor Mansha Pasha addressed the rumours of her troubled marriage with social activist and politician Muhammad Jibran Nasir.

In a new interview with actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt, on his podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Mansha Pasha dismissed the rumours of separation from her husband, Muhammad Jibran Nasir.

Speaking about the speculations, Pasha explained, “This happens, I think, because we don’t attend many social gatherings together, and Jibran doesn’t come to these parties with me.”

“That’s not his kind of thing. So people believe that since we are not always seen together, we have some problems in our marriage,” maintained the ‘Aangan‘ actor, joking that the couple avoid too many joint outings due to ‘evil eye’.

Pasha also continued to reflect on how the ‘barometer of a happy relationship’ has changed with this social media generation. “The more you’re seen together on social media, the happier you are to the world,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mansha Pasha, who was previously married to businessman Asad Farooqi for five years, starting in 2013, tied the knot for the second time with politician and activist Jibran Nasir, in a close-knit 2021 ceremony.

