Mansha Pasha opens up about her first marriage

Actor Mansha Pasha opened up on her first marriage with Asad Farooqi which lasted for five years before the two parted ways.

In her recent interview at a digital channel, Pasha touched upon the failed celebrity marriages especially in recent times, including hers and pointed out the possible causes which lead to the unfortunate.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“There is no blanket statement about marriage,” the ‘Aangan’ actor stated, adding, “Divorce is definitely the last resort though.”

“Sometimes people go into marriage without any idea, sometimes they just get into a relationship without any thought process, no one marries to take a divorce,” the celeb explained.

About her own failed marriage, Pasha said, “I got married quite young, in our society people married at a young age, so my personality wasn’t developed and I’m taking up a relationship.”

“In most marriages, you are not mature enough to handle things, if you two are different, then you should take a chance to move on, also I believe that you are not marrying a person but you are marrying a family, it’s a desi statement but I agree to it, it is how it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

Moreover, she blamed social media for the latest splits in the fraternity or in general. “A lot of people start putting their relationships out very early on. If you’re engaged, married and more, then it is okay for you to put something but before that I feel, they’ve to scale back and draw a line somewhere.”

“They just create curiosity in people’s minds about their relationships and that affects your relationship as you grow.”

She also noted, “People often get married because they look good together, especially actors. If you’re paired together in a drama serial and you’re single, your social media is filled with fan edits calling you ‘couple goals’ and more. I think that puts the idea in their mind and actors are generally people pleasers so they get convinced without seeing if they actually get along together.”

Amar Khan shares her two cents on failed showbiz marriages

It is pertinent to mention here that Mansha Pasha tied the knot for the second time with politician and activist, Jibran Nasir in a close-knit ceremony. Speaking about her husband, the actor said, “He’s great, still enjoys food and cooking it [for me], but these days we are both so busy that we don’t get as much time but yeah Alhamdulillah it’s all good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

“We are gonna be celebrating our second year of marriage very soon and the first year has been great,” she added.

Comments