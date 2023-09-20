33.9 C
From online friends to life partners: Mansha Pasha spills details of first meeting with Jibran Nasir

Actor Mansha Pasha spilt interesting details of his first meeting with now-husband Jibran Nasir, and their journey from being online friends to life partners.

In a new interview with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf, on her podcast ‘FWhy’, Mansha Pasha revealed that she and Jibran were friends for quite some time, and eventually mutually developed a liking for one another.

Speaking about their relationship, Pasha said, “We were already friends online and then we met through mutual friends.”

 

“But we started off as just being friends. You know, I had also gotten out of a difficult relationship, so we didn’t want to jump into it. We wanted to see how we are together,” added the ‘Aangan’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Pasha was first married to businessman Asad Farooqi in 2013. Their marriage continued for five years before the former couple decided to part ways.

She continued, “But then very soon after that from both our sides, there was a mutual liking.”

 

For the unversed, Mansha Pasha tied the knot for the second time with politician and activist, Jibran Nasir in 2021, in a close-knit ceremony.

SHC suspends no-fly list ban on Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha

